NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is on East Church Street in Nanticoke where police have responded to a report of a barricaded gunman.

Law enforcement is covering the area of East Church Street and Chestnut Street in Nanticoke for residents’ safety due to the reported barricaded gunman.

Eyewitness News crews on scene say several local police officers and state troopers were seen surrounding the area to secure East Church Street.

State police have told our crews to stay back from the scene as they respond to the call.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will have more details as they are made available.