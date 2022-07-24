PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Eyewitness News crews said they saw heavy police activity at the New Street apartments in Luzerne County.

Reports from residents indicate police have been around the New Street apartments since 5:30 p.m. at the latest.

The WBRE/WYOU photographer on the scene witnessed police carrying two separate “battering ram” looking devices.

Eyewitness reached out to the 911 communications center multiple times and they would neither confirm nor deny what was occurring.