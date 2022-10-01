PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pike County 12-year-old was reported missing to state police on October 1.

Officials say Kiana Simon, 12 years old from Palmyra Township, left her home on the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive in the Tanglewood Lakes Community sometime between 9:30 am and 10:00 am on October 1.

Investigators said Simon was wearing a blue zip-up hoodie, ripped blue jeans, a tie-dyed shirt, and red and white Jordan hightops.

Troopers described Simon as 5’6″, 100 lbs, brown eyes, and long braided blond and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Kiana Simon’s whereabouts please call the Pennsylvania State Police Blooming Grove Barracks at (570)226-5718.