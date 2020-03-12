PIAA state basketball tournaments postponed for two weeks due to Coronavirus concerns

Due to ongoing concerns of the spread of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, the PIAA decided Thursday to postpone all 12 state basketball tournaments for two weeks. Here’s the full release issued by PIAA:

PIAA Board of Directors decided this morning by a unanimous vote to suspend the PIAA basketball and AA boys’ and girls’ swimmingand divingchampionships for minimally atwo week period.The AAA swimming and diving championships at Bucknell University have been truncated with limited spectators and will conclude at the end of today’s mid-afternoon diving session. TheBoard of Directors,in consultation with various health departments,believes this action is in the best interest of our member schools, their student-athletes, sports officials and the general public.

PIAA, by enforcing a two–week hiatus from our basketball and AA swimming championships,believes this action will allow schools time to perform self-assessmentsand make decisions to promote optimal health conditions in their communities.

PIAA Executive Director, Dr. Robert A. Lombardi, stated; “The Board of Directors’ are committed to promotingan environment of healthy athletic competition that is consistent with current health department and the Center for the Disease Controlguidelines.”The PIAA Sports Medicine Committee will be meeting this weekend for further discussion.

Modifications to the tournaments willinclude limiting team and spectator parties, health re-certification by authorized medical professionals and changes to game day procedures. Additional direction to competing schools will be provided over the coming days in consultation with school administrators, local,state health and governmental authorities.