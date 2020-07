GLEN LYON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An active police scene in the Glen Lyon section of Luzerne County.

State police are on scene of an ongoing hostage situation. It appears to have started as a male and female domestic dispute. The call came in at 6:15 p.m. Police declined to comment on the ongoing incident.

East Main Road is closed between Coal and Market Streets at this hour as the investigation continues. Eyewitness News will have updates as we can confirm.