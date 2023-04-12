WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are responding to a shooting at the corner of South River Street and Market Street in Wilkes-Barre, the suspect is still at large.

Eyewitness News saw several police units responding to South River Street near the Market Street bridge for a reported shooting around 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

Investigators said one person was shot with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police tell Eyewitness News the suspect is at large.

King’s College and Wilkes University both sent out alerts to students and faculty as police were secured the scene.

Students with King’s College and Wilkes University were advised to use caution and avoid the area.

Police tell us they will be releasing more information in the future.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.