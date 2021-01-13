One dead after apartment fire in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Chief of the Scranton Fire Department says one is dead after an early morning fire on Tuesday.

The fire department was dispatched to 545 Orchard Street just before 5:30 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from a building. When on scene, firefighters saw smoke coming from a building that houses five apartments.

Responders were able to force a door in the apartment that had smoke coming from it and removed an unresponsive male. The resident, identified as 37-year-old Matthew Chaplin, was taken to Geisinger CMC in critical condition.

On Wednesday, Chaplin succumbed to his injuries sustained from the fire, and the cause of death was ruled as smoke inhalation.

The fire was limited to one apartment and no other residents were displaced. Fire investigators have not determined a cause.