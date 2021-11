FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New information has been released in the search for a Luzerne County man who was last seen in late May.

According to a press release from the Freeland Police Department, human skeletal remains were found during the search on Sunday. They are suspected to be those of Ronald Burns, the man crews were searching for.

Identification of the remains is pending the results of further forensic investigation.