BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Eyewitness News crews are on the scene of the Intoxicology Bar where multiple people at a fundraiser have been injured.





Early reports from our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader Media Group show multiple people have been struck by a vehicle.

According to Geisinger Danville, 13 people are in their care and are being triaged.

Eyewitness News photographers are saying the areas around Center Street in Berwick have been shut down.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is released.