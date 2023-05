WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A lane restriction was put in place after a tractor-trailer flipped on Interstate 180 Wednesday afternoon.

According to 511PA, a tractor-trailer crashed at exit 29 around 1:57 p.m. on US-15 North in Lycoming County.

Information is limited at this time, on how the crash occurred or if there were any injuries.

Drivers can keep up to date on current road conditions on 511PA.