Lackawanna Trail teacher tests positive for COVID-19, students quarantine

FACTORYVILLE, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Lackawanna Trail Superintendent Matthew Rakuskas says a junior-senior high school teacher in the district has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district found out about the teachers’ positive coronavirus test Tuesday morning. Rakuskas says approximately 60 students are being quarantined.

“We are very aware that a full reopen comes with consequences and we anticipate that we can have people in the community test positive, we react, we like to be transparent and move forward and we are moving forward,” Rakuskas told Eyewitness News.

The district is still in the process of finding people who had close contact with the teacher. The teacher teaches multiple classes and the positive test has affected multiple classes. The teacher is also the assistant volleyball coach, the whole team is quarantined and was recommended to be tested.

The students who are quarantined will learn virtually and the teacher will teach virtually from their home. All of the classes are livestreamed.

“They (students) won’t miss a beat, they will be quarantined but won’t miss out on instructional time,” says Rakuskas.

The superintendent says if another teacher tests positive, one of the school buildings will be closed, but for now they remain fully reopened.

Parents and students will be notified through the district’s webpage and REMIND notification system, for any further developments.