SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Johnson College of Technology in Scranton was on lockdown due to a student found with a weapon on campus Wednesday afternoon.

Eyewitness News was first on the scene as officials reported around 1:46 p.m. that the campus was on lockdown due to a student with a gun.

Scranton police say a student was taken into custody at Weaver Hall and a gun was recovered.

The lockdown was lifted after an hour and the college resumed normal activity. Police say there is no threat to the public and no one was injured during the incident.

Information is limited at this time, Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.