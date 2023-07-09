(WBRE/WYOU)—The National Weather Service has issued several severe weather warnings across Pennsylvania.

Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are coming through our area on Sunday. In Southern Columbia, we measured over a half-inch of rain at 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued flood watches for the entirety of the 28/22 News viewing area and flash flood warnings in Columbia, Luzerne, Lycoming, and Sullivan counties.

A flood watch is in effect for the entire area until midnight, those scattered showers and thunderstorms will stay in the picture through Monday.

We also have a severe thunderstorm warning in the following counties:

Carbon County

Columbia County

Lackawanna County

Luzerne County

Monroe County

Montour County

Northumberland County

Pike County

Schuylkill County

Snyder County

Wayne County

The rain and thunderstorms will be heavy at times, and we will most likely see areas of localized flooding in rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

For a real-time radar, head to our interactive radar or download the Eyewitness Weather App on your phone.

For more details on staying safe in a flood, head to the National Weather Service’s website.