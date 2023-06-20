WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Police Department say they are searching for a suspect after an hours-long Wilkes-Barre standoff Tuesday they consider to be armed and dangerous.

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department announced they are actively searching for 56-year-old Luis Angel Soto Madera for allegedly firing a handgun at family members.

The alleged shooter is described by police to be five feet four inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, has brown eyes, and is bald.

On Tuesday, just before 9:00 a.m., Wilkes-Barre City police received a call from a woman who claimed her stepfather, identified as 56-year-old, Luis Angel Soto Madera, was allegedly firing gunshots at her inside their home in the 100 block of Sambourne Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Several law enforcement officers responded around 10:00 a.m. and formed a perimeter around the home on Sambourne Street in Wilkes-Barre to get Soto Madera out of the residence.

According to the police criminal affidavit, Soto Madera’s stepdaughter, her boyfriend, and her mother all made it out of the house safely. However, police say they believe Soto Madera is still inside the home, refusing to come out.

As the affidavit reads, Soto Madera allegedly began firing shots at his stepdaughter for making too much noise and waking him up. Officers say his stepdaughter’s mother intervened as she stopped Soto Madera from locking his stepdaughter outside saying, “You better do something or I’ll take care of it.”

Police say Soto Madera then went upstairs and retrieved a handgun, then pointed it in the direction of his stepdaughter and her boyfriend, and fired a shot, screaming, “Look what you made me do.”

Soto Madera’s stepdaughter, her boyfriend, and her mother feared for their lives, officers say. So, they grabbed the family dogs, ran upstairs, and called 911, they were able to leave the home when police arrived and secured the perimeter, police say.

Eyewitness News crews on the scene say police have the area of Garfield Street and South Main Street blocked off for the public’s safety and the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) is also at the location deploying the “ROOK.“

A PSP negotiator speaking into a megaphone urged Soto Madera to come out of the house peacefully and put their hands up, stating, “No one outside wants to hurt you.”

“There is an active warrant for your arrest, please come out peacefully, it could all be over if you just come out the front door. If not, the windows are going to be broken and it’s going get very uncomfortable for you inside the house,” said the PSP negotiator.

Anthony Dixon, a Wilkes-Barre resident, says he and many neighbors have been outside for a few hours waiting to see what’s actually happening.

“I’ve been here for three hours and I’ve seen the guy inside. I mean sometimes we do see stuff like this and it’s crazy. But, especially on a street like this, it’s definitely crazy. Everybody is saying different things but no one knows exactly what’s going on, it’s scary, very scary,” Dixon explained.

28/22 News reports hearing two flashbangs and Pennsylvania State Police are circling the scene with their helicopter, while the “ROOK,” has been deployed.

One of the people in the home told police Soto Madera has multiple guns inside the home on Samboure Street, police say. As the affidavit states, Soto Madera has a criminal history of burglary and robbery in New York, preventing him from legally owning a gun in Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information about the alleged shooter’s location is asked to call 911 or the Wilkes-Barre Detective Division at (570) 208-0911.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will keep you updated with the latest as it becomes available.