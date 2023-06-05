SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A neighborhood in Scranton is locked down Monday morning after police received calls about a man with a gun.

Police have the 1900 block of Clearview Street in Scranton blocked off after investigators received a call around 8:30 a.m. for a gun-related incident at a home.

Investigators told Eyewitness News officers responded after receiving two calls regarding a man with a gun inside the house.

Officers said the man shot himself in the head, left the house, and began walking in the driveway.

As of 12:30 p.m., the man has been taken to the hospital, after shooting himself. His condition is unknown at this time.

Eyewitness News has been told people inside the home were evacuated, and other residents on Clearview Street are sheltering in place at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update you with the latest information as it is released.