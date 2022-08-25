SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a two-car head-on crash in Scranton has sent multiple people to the hospital, one with a suspected “severe” head injury.

Police tell Eyewitness News a vehicle going up Myrtle Street in Scranton crashed into a car going across Clay Avenue at 5:38 pm on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the vehicle crossing on Clay Avenue flipped on its side and the vehicle going up Myrtle Street spun out into a nearby yard.





First responders said they arrived on the scene and had to break the windshield of the flipped vehicle to remove one patient from the car. The other passengers were able to safely escape the vehicle.

The Scranton Police Department said three people have been taken to the hospital and the Lackawanna Communication Center tells us one was transported with a suspected “severe” head injury. The severity of the head injury is unknown at this time.

Law enforcement said Myrtle Street does not have a stop sign while going up the hill towards Clay Avenue.

Officials have not released the sex or age of the individuals involved.

Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.