EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Fire departments across our viewing area are busy today as multiple fire departments in Monroe County respond to an apartment complex fire Sunday afternoon.

Officials said several fire departments were dispatched to the 200 block of North Courtland Street in East Stroudsburg for a reported apartment complex fire around 12:15 p.m.

Witnesses told a 28/22 News team on the scene that the fire quickly spread across the building and forced residents out into the street as crews try to put out the fire.

A 28/22 News crew on the scene said one side of the building was engulfed in flames around 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing situation, 28/22 News will have more on this story as more information is made available.