Fire breaks out in Factoryville, crews work to fight blaze

FACTORYVILLE, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Crews are on the scene of a fully involved house fire in Factoryville.
The fire broke out in the 100 block of College Avenue. The house is reportedly surrounded by dense smoke.
Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.
