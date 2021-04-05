Fire breaks out in Factoryville, crews work to fight blaze

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:

FACTORYVILLE, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Crews are on the scene of a fully involved house fire in Factoryville.

The fire broke out in the 100 block of College Avenue. The house is reportedly surrounded by dense smoke.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos