Deadly Scranton Shooting

Scranton, Lackawanna County (WBRE/WYOU) – One woman is dead and another person injured after a late night shooting in Scranton.

Calls came in around 11:45 p.m. Thursday for reports of two people shot on South Main Avenue.

When our Eyewitness News crew arrived we were told a woman in her 20’s was shot and killed in the street.

There’s no word on the other victim’s condition.

South Main Avenue was closed between Oxford and Luzerne Streets as Police investigated.

Police are actively searching for a suspect.