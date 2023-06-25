POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Crews from several counties are responding to an active fire in a Monroe County shopping plaza.

The Monroe County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News first responders were first dispatched to the Fountain Court Shopping Center on State Route 611 just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Fire Departments from Monroe, Lackawanna, Northampton, and Wayne counties are currently on the scene. Crews from Warren County, New Jersey, have also been dispatched to the fire.

Eyewitness News is on the scene and saw construction equipment taking down parts of the building while others fought the fire.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire, but as of 9:15 a.m. there are no reported injuries.

Crews have State Route 611 shut down as they respond to the blaze.