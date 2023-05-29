LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a reported three-alarm fire at Country Acres Greenhouse in Lycoming County on Memorial Day.

According to the Lycoming County 911 Communications Center, the call for a reported structure fire came in around 12:17 p.m., Monday afternoon at Country Acres Greenhouse, located in the 500 block of Schoolhouse Road in Limestone Township, Lycoming County.

Firefighters are currently battling the blaze, however, there is no word on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.