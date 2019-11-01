BREAKING NEWS: Fire at Pocono Manor

Firefighters working to put out flames burning through the roof at Pocono Manor. Evacuations were ordered Friday morning.

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE / WYOU) – Update: 10:45 am — Nearly two dozen fire departments from Four Counties are on the scene of a massive fire at the Pocono Manor Resort and Spa in Monroe County.

There are over 100 people and 4 dozen fire trucks and ambulances from Monroe, Carbon, Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties battling the fire at this time.

According to an employee, 20 people (14 guests and 6 employees) were inside when the fire broke out. They all made it out safely.

The Pocono Manor Resort is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. It opened in 1902.

Firefighters are on the scene of a major fire at Pocono Manor Resort and Spa. Evacuations have been ordered and multiple crews are working to get the flames under control.

Eyewitness News Photographer, Joe Butash, is on scene where crews are up on ladders working to douse flames showing through the roof.

Lackawanna County Fire Dispatch says the fire started around 6:40 a.m.

