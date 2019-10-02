Bomb threat made towards Dunmore School District

(WBRE/WYOU) — A bomb threat has been made via email towards the Dunmore School District.

Superintendent John Marichak sent an email Tuesday night stating there would be no school Wednesday and they are working with the Dunmore Police Department, Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, and the FBI.

“Rest assured we are taking it seriously and leaving no stone unturned. I will always err on the side of safety in these circumstances,” Marichak said in an email to school personnel.

