Berwick Area Schools closing early after fifth confirmed case of COVID-19

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Berwick Area School District will be closing early Tuesday after the district confirmed its fifth positive case of COVID-19.

The district’s secondary schools will be closing at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and the elementary schools will be closing at 1:45 p.m.

The district will remain closed through Sunday, October 4.

It is unclear how many of the positive cases are among the student population.

A post on the Berwick Area School District Facebook page indicates that the third positive case was confirmed just a few days prior on September 25. This person was exposed to a previously confirmed case at Salem Elementary and self quarantined. Superintendent Wendy Kupsky says the individual did not have contact with anyone in the building.

According to the Berwick Area School District website, the fourth case was also connected to the original case confirmed inside of Salem Elementary.

A letter posted to the website, on September 23, stated that there was just one positive case in the school district. Since then, four other cases have been identified.