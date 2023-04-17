HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have made an arrest of a suspect they say was involved in a shootout inside a Hazleton restaurant leaving two injured.

Hazleton Police Department and their Special Operations Group are currently in action at a home in the 700 block of North Lincoln Street near 10th Street.

The Hazleton police chief confirms with Eyewitness News they arrested a suspect in a shooting that took place at the Sazón Latino Restaurant on Wyoming Street in Hazleton earlier this month.

On April 3 a fight occurred between several people at the Pleasure Lounge in Lehighton. Police say they removed the group from the area and the fighting continued when those allegedly involved met back up in a Hazleton restaurant.

File Image on April 3

Police say around 6:30 a.m. one person involved in the fight at the Lehighton bar entered the Sazon Latino bar/restaurant on North Wyoming Street and fired multiple shots inside the building.

A person who was being shot at returned fire and the suspect left the bar, investigators stated. Two people were injured during the shooting and taken to a trauma center for treatment.

This still-developing story, Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.