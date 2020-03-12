Massive fire at apartment building in Carbon County

LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Multiple fire departments battle a massive fire at an apartment building in Carbon County at the former Sharp News Agency.

Several people are now displaced.



“When I looked outside my bedroom window and I see the flames just rolling out of the second floor windows… it was just crazy,” said Stan Stine, a neighbor.

Incredible video shows what Stan Stine saw shortly before 4:30 Thursday morning… flames coming out of the second floor apartment in downtown Lansford.



“It looks like it may have started on the second floor and as you can see behind me the building is burnt through the second and third floor right through the roof,” said Chief Jack Soberick, Lansford Police Department.

An officer at the Lansford Police Department across the street reported the three alarm fire.

Several crews from Carbon and Schuylkill Counties were called and nearly 100 firefighters helped put the blaze out.



“We probably had 20 people between three stations, white flash, man power was an issue in the beginning.” said Chief Joe Greco, Lansford Fire Department.

Nearly a dozen tenants were able to escape the burning building including six members of the Valentine family who heard knocking at their door.



“When he opened the door, saw smoke coming out of the apartment across from me I just grabbed the kids and we all got out,” said Ken Valentine.

The American Red Cross is helping the firefighters and those who are displaced.

American Legion Post 123 is also lending a helping hand during this tough time.



“The Legion does a lot for the community and in cases like this they are more than willing to help out in any way that they can,” said Rich Pribila, American Legion Post 123.

Several pets died in the early morning fire. The Lansford Fire Chief says the apartment building is a total loss.