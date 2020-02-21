Multiple crews respond to fire at Luzerne County business

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): Multiple crews responded to a working structure fire on Front Street Friday morning.

The call came in just after 4:00am for the garage fire at K &V Auto Sales. Crews from multiple departments worked on putting the fire out for about 45 minutes. The garage houses three tractor trailers, which are now destroyed.

Firefighters said the garage is also a total loss. The below-freezing temperatures impacted crews, as water used in the fire-fight quickly turned to ice.

No word on how the fire started. Eyewitness News has a crews on scene and will continue to bring you additional details as they become available.