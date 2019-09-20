Breaking: Monroe County Officials Identify Pilot and Passenger in Small Plane Crash

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Monroe County Coroner and Investigators have released the names of the two people killed in Tuesday’s Plane crash in Monroe County field.

They are identified as 65-year-old John H. Parker, Jr. of Saylorsburg and 34-year-old Matthew J. Berszoner of Nazareth.

According to police, the men died in the single-engine aircraft accident that occurred in the early afternoon hours of Tuesday, September 17, 2019. The plane was discovered early Wednesday morning September 18, 2019,

The search started for the missing aircraft Tuesday evening when Mr. Parker did not return home from a test flight with Mr. Berszoner.

According to Investigators Mr. Parker was a well-established local pilot and well known retired area businessman.

Matthew Berszoner was a United States Air Force Pilot and was currently employed as a professional pilot for United Airlines. Matthew originally formed the Chicago Area