Breaking: Former Monroe County Police Officer Facing Charges

Former Corporal Steven Mertz is accused of sexual assault on the job after allegedly taking advantage of a woman suspected of DUI during a traffic stop.

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Monroe County District Attorney David Christine just announced charges against a former Pocono Mountain Regional Police Officer. The News Conference streamed live on PAHomepage.com.

Corporal Steven Mertz is facing alleged sexual assault charges including rape. According to the D.A. on October 16 Mertz stopped a woman driver on Long Pond Road in the early morning hours on suspected DUI.

After she was processed at the state police barracks, the woman told police Mertz allegedly suggested he could help the charges go away. The alleged sexual assault happened in and near the police cruiser that same night. According to the woman Mertz was taking her home because her car had been seized in the traffic stop.

The 26-year-old woman tells police that she had prior DUI charges and that she agreed to the sex acts fearing for what her future would hold.

Mertz is a 22 year veteran of the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Force.

Police say his service is now separated from the department. Mertz’s attorney says he has since retired from the department.

