SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): Crews are responding to a house fire in Shamokin.

Flames reportedly broke-out around 8:00 Tuesday morning on South Gold Street.

Firefighters are on-scene. At least one home is reportedly engulfed in flames.

