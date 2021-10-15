Breaking Barriers: Marion Munley part of ‘Distinguished Citizens Memorial of Lackawanna County’

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman who broke barriers for women’s rights in state politics was honored for her achievements today. Marion Munley died nearly four decades ago but her legacy still lives on.

Mark good evening, a crowd at a ceremony here today heard story after story of the accomplishments of state representative Munley. She’s being remembered as a grandmother, friend, and a public servant

Years in the making. Former state representative the late Marion Munley is now officially part of the “Distinguished Citizens Memorial of Lackawanna County.” The first and only woman to be honored.

“She stood up and she fought and because of her we are here today,” said Daniel Munley, who is a grandson to Marion.

Dozens of people came to the courthouse to honor the former state representative who served from 1947-1965. Munley got into politics to fill her late husband’s seat in Harrisburg becoming the first woman elected to the state house of representatives from Lackawanna County.

Munley went on to win eight terms fighting for women’s rights and healthcare.

“The importance of that and giving back to the community. That’s what her whole life was about and she never intended on going into this field,” said Judge Julia Munley, granddaughter to Marion.

A widowed mom she was the first woman elected to a leadership position in the democratic caucus breaking a 300-year barrier. Munley still remains the only woman to become the secretary of the House of Representatives the same position held by benjamin franklin.

“To have someone like that from Archbald who happens to be my grandmother is marvelous, you know? I hope people will remember all of the things she did,” said Judge Julia Munley.

“That’s one of the great things about these monuments and public art in general that it is an educational tool,” said Deputy Director of Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Maureen McGuigan.

Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Department and the Lackawanna Historical Society wanted to highlight a woman on the memorial.

“It does say something when you finally have a female representative on your county courthouse,” said McGuigan.

There is one person left to be placed on this memorial. It will be judge Michael Eagen of Scranton he was a Justice on the State Supreme Court.

By the end of the year, all the monuments on courthouse square will be completed. A project that started in the mid-2000s by renovating the courthouse.