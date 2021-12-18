Breakfast with Santa at the Pocono Summit firehouse

POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local fire station in the Poconos held a fundraiser this morning with special holiday guests.

Santa an elf and even the grinch stopped by the Pocono Summit Firehouse for its first-ever breakfast with Santa.





The station was packed with members of the community many taking pictures with Santa and enjoying the meal.

“It’s our opportunity to invite people in and bring them to gather. We know during this difficult season with covid and everything going on, we know it’s difficult, but we’re going to try and do the best we can,” Bill Drum, volunteer at the Pocono Summit Fire Company.

The Pocono Summit Fire Company is made up of all volunteers and says they rely on fundraisers throughout the year.

The Pocono Summit Fire Company is searching for new volunteers. To apply, you can contact them on their Facebook.