MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Santa was a busy fellow, on Saturday, also making the rounds at the home of the Railriders first thing in the morning for a holiday breakfast.

The crowd of hundreds was encouraged to wear festive pajamas and enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet at PNC Field.

The Railriders mascot “Champ” teamed up with Santa to help keep the breakfast fun for families like the Fultons.

“Oh, it was such a great time. the kids love Santa and they were very excited. they love coming to the baseball stadium so it was a great moment for them to come down and be able to share that with Santa and our family,” explained Peter Fulton who attended SWB Railriders Breakfast with Santa.

The event which featured two separate breakfasts with Santa was a sellout Saturday at the ballpark in Lackawanna County.