Bread Basket of NEPA, helping military veterans in need Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community outreach program is expanding to help stop food insecurity in Scranton.

Bread Basket of NEPA is helping to provide food distribution for military veterans in need.

Food is being distributed weekly at VFW Post 25 on Rockwell Avenue.





While Bread Basket of NEPA has six existing food pantries throughout Lackawanna County, this is the first effort to cater specifically to military families.

