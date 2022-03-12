Braving the winter storm in NEPA

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews continue to clear and treat roads of dangerous conditions after Saturday’s winter storm throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.

We spoke to a few people out Saturday, some were shopping while another told us they were stuck due to road conditions.

“I woke up about 6 o’clock, it wasn’t really snowing at all, then it started to pick up and now we have this,” said Todd Phillips.

Many woke up to snow-covered roads Saturday morning as a snowstorm made its way across NEPA.

“Wasn’t really sure about the conditions of the roads, they’re a little slick,” said Philips.

Snowplows hit the roads while others, grabbed their shovels working to clear sidewalks and driveways.

Some businesses like the Wyoming Valley Mall were closed due to the storm. Those braving the snow to find open shops tell us they’re making the most out of it.

“We love to shop in this weather because we’re the only ones in the store. We get the pick of the products. I love to drive in the snow and you get used to it when you live in northeast Pennsylvania,” stated Laura.

As State police urged the public to stay home unless necessary due to road conditions – some visiting from out of state, had to stay put.

“We’re literally snowed in. We’re from new york, from the Bronx, and we were driving back to new york and the cops told us to turn back around because we’re not going to make it in our little Toyota Camry,” explained Antonia Mungin.

Mungin says despite not being able to go home, her family is staying positive and enjoying their time together.

“It’s a beautiful day to go make snow angels and all the possibilities, but definitely stay in and be safe,” said Mungin.

State police and PennDOT officials continue to urge the public to stay inside as crews clear the roads. If you do have to drive, make sure to take it slow and give yourself extra time on the road.