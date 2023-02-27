HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is continuing coverage of Monday night’s winter storm bearing down on Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

Wind along Main Street in Honesdale was gusty and the snow started to accumulate.

Eyewitness News Reporter Madonna Mantione spoke with locals and the Department of Public Works to hear what they had to say about the storm.

“It’s money from the sky!” said Kelsey Rimsky of Atlas Custom Services Inc.

Fluffy snowflakes falling from the sky in Honesdale is a welcome sight for Kelsey Rimsky who works for a small business that doesn’t shy away from a storm.

“We actually do snow removal here in Honesdale. We take care of the Turkey Hill, the Home Depot up here, we take care of Bath area down in Carbon County area, Lehigh Valley, stuff like that,” said Rimsky.

Eyewitness News spoke to locals in the area who are used to having inches of snow pile up at their homes every winter.

“I think that we’ve had a mild winter, so I don’t mind it so much. I’m used to getting like multiple every other week getting snow storms, so this is not too bad,” said Honesdale resident Alice Thomas.

Dan Brown, Honesdale Borough’s Director of Public Works, says when it’s white outside, his team gets to work.

“It’s hard to guess, it’s hard to plan. I had guys come in earlier and I sent them home, we’re starting at 2:00 in the morning, I’m gonna be out with another salt truck just to verify for emergencies and fire trucks and ambulances and stuff like that by 2:00 in the morning we’re gonna start with a full fleet,” said Brown.

The snow is expected to continue into Tuesday.