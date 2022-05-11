KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A widely traveled Slovakian choir performed in Kingston Wednesday night.

More than 200 people came to Saint Ignatius Church in Kingston on Wednesday to see the ‘Bratislava Boys Choir.’ The choir is part of a private music school and their repertoire ranges from concert masses to folk songs.

Their visit to Northeastern Pennsylvania is thanks to the Slovak Heritage Society of NEPA.







“I’m so thankful and so grateful that people want to come to hear things like this. It’s not just relying on ethnics to support things like this. People who just like good music would enjoy a choir of this caliber,” said Mike Stretanski, Special Events Chair Slovak Heritage Society of NEPA.

Thursday they will have a concert at St. Peter’s cathedral in Scranton. It’s a free concert but donations are accepted.