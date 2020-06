LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Today is the opening day for the regenerative organic farm, market, and cafe at Pocono Organics.

The new facility has fresh USDA Certified Organic produce harvested straight from the fields.

The farm draws power from the 3 megawatt, 25-acre solar farm, that also powers its sister company Pocono Raceway.

