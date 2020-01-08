Branchdale Woman Discusses Importance of Organ Donation

BRANCHDALE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) 44-year-old Sheri Warhola of Branchdale, Schuylkill County has been waiting six years for a kidney donor.
She was diagnosed with diabetes at 19-years-old, which over time has severely damaged both of her kidneys.
She does at-home dialysis four times a week to cope with her condition.
She hopes on this first PA Donor Day that more people will consider donating a kidney or some other organ to help people in a dire situation like hers.
