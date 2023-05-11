TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Towanda woman was sentenced for assaulting a Pennsylvania State Constable at the time of her arrest.

According to the Bradford County District Attorney, on May 11, 37-year-old Shana J. McAlmont was sentenced to a minimum of six months to a year in prison for assaulting a constable at the time of her arrest.

The press release states on October 30, 2021, a constable went to McAlmont’s last known address to take her into custody for the several outstanding warrants.

Upon arrival, the Pennsylvania State Constable said a male answered the door confirming McAlmont was in the residence. Howell says the man went to get her from the back room when the constable heard her yelling curse words at the male and wanted to calm her down.

After being unable to calm her down she was placed under arrest when she attempted to kick the constable in the groin twice, attempted to hit him in the face, and tried to lock her legs around the bed to avoid going with the constable.

“The sentences were ordered to run consecutive to each other and consecutive to all other sentences McAlmont is currently serving, which gives her an aggregate minimum of six years, seven months, and seventy-two hours to an aggregate maximum of fourteen years and three months followed by one year of probation,” the media release stated.