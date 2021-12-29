Bradford County woman arrested for threatening to stab man in throat

NORTH TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Two children are safe after a woman allegedly threatened to stab a man in the throat in Bradford County.

Pennsylvania State Police received reports of an assault that took place on Aspenwood Road around 11:30 p.m. on December 28.

According to the 52-year-old victim, Donna Chenot, 46, was “causing a scene” inside a residence so the victim decided to leave with his children and dog. He told State Police that Chenot grabbed the Victoria Knox meat cutting knife just as he took the dog and tried to leave the house.

Chenot allegedly stood at the top of the stairs, holding the knife by her head, and said “If you don’t drop the dog I will stab you in the throat.” She then began to advance down the stairs toward him. Police say the children witnessed the altercation.

The woman was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause Serious Injury (a second-degree felony), Simple Assault, Making Terroristic Threats, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Harassment.

She was arraigned before the on-call Magistrate at PSP Towanda and then taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility.