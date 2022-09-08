EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Troopers of Towanda will be conducting DUI checkpoints across Bradford County starting September 9.

PSP reports that sobriety checkpoints are to act as a deterrent for drunk driving, so the roads of Bradford County are safer.

Roadways in Bradford County have been experiencing heightened volumes of DUI incidents, collisions, and crashes, according to PSP.

Public documents say the checkpoints will start on September 9 and end on November 22.

Details of the specific locations where troopers will patrol were not given.