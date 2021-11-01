Bradford County teen arrested after police chase

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County teen was arrested by police after a chase in September.

On Sept. 27 officers from Athens and Sayre responded to reports of individuals throwing objects at vehicles from under a bridge on Route 220. When an officer responded two objects that appeared to be rocks were thrown at the patrol vehicle.

The officer stopped at the Dollar General and located a vehicle with a Twisted Tea can in the front center console. Officers from multiple departments searched the area but could not find the driver of the vehicle or the person responsible for throwing the rocks.

Two Sayre Police officers reported seeing a white male walk from behind the Dollar General and enter the vehicle. The officers reported hearing someone yell “come on man they ain’t catching us” and a second white male jump over a guardrail.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which was driving with its headlights off, on Macafee Road in Athens Township but the vehicle failed to stop. The pursuit was ended due to the road conditions and high speed.

Officers later located the driver, identified as Tyler Cornish, who admitted to driving the truck and hiding in the woods. Officers say Cornish had glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol. Cornish told police he did not know officers were attempting a traffic stop.

Cornish told police he was not responsible for throwing items from under the bridge.

Corning was arrested for felony fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, and multiple traffic violations.

Police did not identify the second person involved in the pursuit.