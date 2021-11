TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a vehicle in connection to an undisclosed incident.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened over the weekend of Nov. 13-14. The vehicle has several window stickers in the rear window and a bumper sticker on the left side of the Ford emblem.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s office at 570-265-1701.