Bradford County Manor reports multiple cases of COVID-19

by: George Stockburger

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – Bradford County Manor has reported several new cases of coronavirus among its staff and resident population.

According to a letter posted on the facility’s website, they have seven confirmed resident cases of COVID-19, though none of their residents have “new onset of respiratory symptoms within a 72-hour period.” 

The facility also has four active confirmed and six presumed staff cases of COVID-19. Four of their staff members have new onset of respiratory symptoms within a 72-hour period. 

The facility has had 12 cumulative cases of COVID-19 among its residents.

