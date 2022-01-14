Bradford County man sentenced to 7-26 years for sexual abuse of children

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County man has been sentenced to 7 years & 6 months to 26 years in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility after facing more than 50 child pornography and child sex abuse related crimes.

Brock Moore, 30, will also have to register as a sex offender for life as part of his sentence announced by the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office on Friday. His final sentence came on five counts of sexual abuse of children, one count of corruption of minors, and one count of failure to register with SORNA.

Moore originally faced 49 counts of child pornography, one count of statutory sexual assault of a child 11-years-old or older, one count of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a person less than 16, three counts of failing to register with State Police, one count of corruption of minors, and one count of indecent assault with forcible compulsion.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested Moore following an investigation of incidents that occurred in Canton Township on July 18, 2020.