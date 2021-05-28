Bradford County man sentenced after deceased dog found with a trash bag on its head, second dog in deplorable condition

COLUMBIA CROSS ROADS, BRADFORD COUNTY (WETM) — Cody J. Collins, 28, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 4 months to 24 months after a dead Pitbull was found behind his home and a second dog was turned over to a shelter in deplorable condition.

Collins was also ordered to pay fines of $1,500, plus court costs, after being sentenced for two counts of neglect of an animal, misdemeanors of the third degree.

According to State Police, Collins’ landlord discovered a deceased pit bull with a trash bag over its head near the woods behind a home on the 3300 block of Big Pond Road.

State Police say the dog “appeared malnourished with its rib case being visible through its skin.”

Inside the garage police say there were two empty dog cages in “deplorable condition” with feces and empty food/water bowls.

Collins told State Police that he was not fit to take care of his dogs and admitted to putting the deceased dog in a bag near the woods behind his home. He explained that the dog died several weeks ago and that he didn’t know how it died.

Collins also said that he took a second pit bull named Luna to the Animal Care Sanctuary. The shelter told State Police that Luna arrived in “absolutely deplorable condition” with numerous open sores and was covered in urine and feces. They also said that the dog was underweight and had a severe infection.

WARNING: IMAGES MAY BE DISTURBING

The Animal Care Sanctuary tells 18 News that they have renamed the dog Freyja and that she has been adopted. She came into the shelter weighing just 32 lbs with open, infected pressure sores from being in a crate and was covered in yellow stains caused by urine and feces.

“She was incredibly thin like disgustingly thin,” said Becca Morgan, Animal Services Director at Animal Care Sanctuary. “You could see every single one of her ribs you could see her spine you could just you could see everything… I’ve personally never seen a dog in that condition.”

Morgan says Collins brought the dog in back in early February claiming that it was a stray that showed up at his door. Not until recently did the shelter know that Freyja was brought in by the man who allegedly neglected her.

“He seemed like a really really good dude, he was just looking out for her best interest… after talking with the police it did come out that actually he was the owner and he surrendered her.”

Morgan described Freyja as “very healthy now” after she added about 10 lbs and recovered from her injuries.