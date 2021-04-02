Bradford County man pleads guilty to corruption of minor, facing child pornography charge

LACEYVILLE, Pa. (WETM) — Grant McClain, 19, was sentenced to one year of probation supervision, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, after pleading guilty to corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Trooper Cody Scepaniak of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McClain following investigation of an incident that occurred in Tuscarora Township on June 1, 2020.

According to court documents, the father of a 13-year-old girl contacted police saying an 18-year-old (later identified as McClain) was exchanging “sexually explicit photographs, messages, and videos” with her on Snapchat.

Explicit messages, photos, and videos were exchanged between June and September 2020. In some of the messages, McClain allegedly told the girl he wanted to engage in various sexual acts with her.

McClain allegedly sent pictures of marijuana plants and said that he wanted to smoke with her.

State Police interviewed McClain at his home where he told them he “did have these conversations.”

McClain is also facing one felony count of child pornography, which is scheduled to proceed in Bradford County Court.