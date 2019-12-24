Bradford County Man Killed in Two Car Crash

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A crash in Bradford County Monday night took the life of a 28-year-old man.

Ben Patrick Welch of Canton, Bradford County was killed during a two car crash on State Route 414 in Franklin Township around 11:30pm.

According to the Bradford County Coroner, for unknown reasons Welch’s car left the west bound lane and trveled into the east bound lane striking a pickup truck heading east.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The crash is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Bradford County Coroner’s Office.