Bradford County man facing drug trafficking and gun charges

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Bradford County has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus alleges on December 1, 2021, in Bradford County, Palfreyman possessed over 50 grams of methamphetamine, which he intended to distribute. The indictment also alleges that Palfreyman had two rifles in his possession, which he is prohibited from having due to a previous criminal conviction.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District Of Pennsylvania on Thursday, February 24, John Palfreyman, 39, of Bradford County, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one of illegally possessing firearms.

The maximum penalties for the offenses Palfreyman is charged with are 50 years in prison, a life term of supervised release, and a fine of $5,250,000.